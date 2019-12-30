NFF to review the performance of Gernot Rohr with Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Secretary General, Muhammed Sanusi says Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is doing a good job, but the Federation will still review the performance of the team for the out going year.

Rohr led Nigeria to a third place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt and guided the team to an impressive results in international friendly games with Brazil and Ukraine.

The Super Eagles are also leading their 2021 African cup of Nations qualifier group with six points from two matches.

Sanusi admitted that Rohr has done well with the team, but the NFF will review the activities of the team and give Rohr some guidelines for better outings in 2020.

“Although Rohr has been doing well with the Super Eagles, the NFF’s technical committee will still review his performance and also give him guidelines to follow in his new contract.“With this and other moves on the pipeline, Nigerians will see a change in football development in the country,” he said.

The Nigerian football governing body also confirmed the Franco German tactician will be offered a new deal in January 2020.