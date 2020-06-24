NFF Shuts down Reports of NPFL Season Cancellation

Nigeria Football Federation has made it clear that the 2019-2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season has not been cancelled.

The NFF said that “wide consultation is still ongoing as to the format and pattern of foreclosing the 2019/2020 Football Season, including that of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.”

Reacting to widespread reports that a vast majority of club owners in the NPFL had voted to end the season and therefore, the Points Per Game (PPG) principle would be adopted to determine flag bearers in next year’s continental club competitions, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said that everyone should wait until after the ongoing consultations.

It would be recalled that 17 of the 20 NPFL club sides voted against continuing the season and agreed to adopt the Point Per Game format to determine teams that represent the country on the continent.

However Lobi Stars had since expressed their dissatisfaction towards the adoption of PPG, that will see Plateau United, Rivers United and Enyimba become the country’s flag bearers in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup next year.