NFF receives CAF Letter confirming Cancellation of U20, U17 Women’s World Cups

The Confederation of African Football has sent official documents to member FAs confirming the cancellation of both Women’s U20 and U17 World Cup tournaments.

In a letter dated 20th December 2020, CAF inundated the Nigeria Football Federation on FIFA’s decision to put off both tournaments.

The Letter read:

We regret to inform you that due to the worldwide situation that was strongly affected by the COVID 19 as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase, FIFA decided to cancel both the U17 & U20 Women’s World Cups -2020.

Consequently, the phases of all the continental qualifiers are as well canceled.

All member associations affiliated to CAF are kindly requested to take note.

In November 17, FIFA announced the cancellation of the two women’s age group tournaments.

Hosting rights for the 2022 editions have been offered to the countries that were due to host this year.

It means Costa Rica is now scheduled to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 and India is due to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.