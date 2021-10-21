NFF reappoints Salisu Yusuf as Head Coach of Home Eagles after serving ban for Accepting Bribe in the team

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has “reinstated” the disgraced Salisu Yusuf as assistant Coach of the Men’s senior national team and also as Head Coach of the Home Eagles where he was accused of collecting kick backs.

In a press release made available, Thursday, it stated that Yusuf’s reinstatement was based on the “recommendation of the NFF the Technical Department.”

The recommendation was also approved by the FA’s executive committee as confirmed by the General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi in the statement.

Salisu Yusuf will return to the team officially on November 1 and in time for the final group games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

It will be recalled that in 2018 the FA’s Ethic and Fair Play Committee reached the decision to hand the Coach a one year ban and fine of $5000 for “receiving cash to field players in the 2018 African Nations Championship”.

Salisu was caught on video in an undercover sting by a Ghanaian journalist assuring he’ll give two players (Osas Okoro and Rabiu Ali) game time in his team and collected $1000 from individuals posing as the players’ agents.

The Coach was also promised 15% of the transfer of the players when they secure deals away from their Nigerian clubs (Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars).

The sting supposedly took place in the visitor’s Lounge of the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, Sekondi-Takoradi in Ghana during Nigeria’s WAFU Cup campaign.

See full story in link: https://www.footballlive.ng/super-eagles-coach-banned-handed-three-months-to-pay-5000-fine/

Since then, the 59 year-old has been appointed Coach of NPFL sides Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars.