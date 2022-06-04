NFF publishes Peseiro’s baffling Squad for AFCON Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Men NT 27-man list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is characterized by the same old floppers and little invention, with Jose Peseiro seeming to have learnt very little from the test games against Mexico and Ecuador.
The squad list bears similarities with the one published for the USA tour, and weeks before Peseiro confirmed his appointment as Nigeria’s NT Coach.
Published on Friday, the list includes several names that have underperformed this season or lacked sufficient competitive minutes throughout the season.
Despite having almost two weeks to train with the group that made it to the USA, Peseiro also effected very little or no changes to the personnel insoite if the obvious shortcomings observed in the games played.
Meanwhile, the team’s top scorer in the qualifiers of the last edition of the AFCON, Victor Osimhen was invited, although he reportedly asked to be omitted from the tour of the USA, which also served as preparation for this month’s qualifiers.
Nigeria will prepare for it’s first group A game against Sierra Leone at home, in Abuja.
The fixture scheduled for June 9th will hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium, venue of the NT’s ill-fated Qatar 2022 World Cup bid.
On June 13th, the team will then play it’s second match against Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco.
Full Squad List
Goalkeepers:
Francis Uzoho; Adewale Adeyinka; Adebayo Adeleye
Defenders:
Olaoluwa Aina; William Ekong; Abdullahi Shehu; Zaidu Sanusi; Chidozie Awaziem; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; Calvin Bassey; Sani Faisal; Leon Balogun; Kenneth Omeruo
Midfielders:
Joseph Ayodele-Aribo; Alex Iwobi; Oghenekaro Etebo; Innocent Bonke; Frank Onyeka