NFF not ruling out Rohr’s departure from Super Eagles

The secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi has revealed that future of Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is in the hand of technical committee of the Federation.

Rohr’s contract is will expire in the middle of June 2020 and it is unlikely that the Federation and the German tactician will meet for a new discussion before the year.

The future of the former Gabon head coach has dominated the media space recently and it is unlikely the rumor surrounding his future will come to an end sooner .

While reacting to the reports that the NFF hierarchy officials are willing to see the back of the coach, Sanusi said Rohr’s future can only be determined by the technical committee of the Nigeria football Federation.

“I am not in the position to speak on the hiring and firing of national team Coaches, The NFF technical department is in charge and if they find Rohr capable to continue handling the Super Eagles and the coach also agrees on their new contract terms and conditions, so be it”.

“But my position as the NFF secretary, I cannot say whether Rohr’s contract will be renewed or not .” He said