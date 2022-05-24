NFF Moves swiftly to Salvage Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles test

FL have gathered that the Nigeria FA will make Three changes to the initial 30-man squad invited for the tour of the USA and the decisions bother on injuries and club engagement.
Since the withdrawal of Maduka Okoye from the games against Mexico and Ecuador, Emmanuel Dennis and Umar Sadiq have also been excused.
BREAKING: Maduka Okoye pulled out of the @NGSuperEagles friendlies & #AFCON Qualifiers due to shoulder injury. He has been playing injured since April 8th against @AFCAjax. @SpartaRotterdam & @WatfordFC Doctor's agreed that he must get rehab before next season. #Nigeria #Mexico pic.twitter.com/F1pUSKdtZ4
— Sulaiman Folarin (@sulaiman4real) May 23, 2022