NFF Moves swiftly to Salvage Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles test

By
Adebanjo
-
0
48
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Jose Peseiro coach of Venezuela gives instructions to his players during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)

FL have gathered that the Nigeria FA will make Three changes to the initial 30-man squad invited for the tour of the USA and the decisions bother on injuries and club engagement.

Since the withdrawal of Maduka Okoye from the games against Mexico and Ecuador, Emmanuel Dennis and Umar Sadiq have also been excused.

Dennis was ruled out with an injury that also saw him miss Watford’s game against Chelsea in the final English Premier League game of the season, on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Umar Sadiq is expected to be involved in UD Almeria’s final League game of the Segunda Liga season.
The game against CD Leganes will potentially decide if Almeria picks automatic promotion to LaLiga.
In their places, the NFF has, reportedly, approved the invitation of Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke, both have concluded their season with FC Lorient in the Ligue 1.
The third change, Goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, steps in for the injured Okoye and in a decision that leaves handlers of the team with the tough choice to pick a No. 1 between the Ligat ha’AL based player and the NPFL duo, Olorunleke Ojo and Adewale Adeyinka.
Nigeria’s friendly game on the tour is against Mexico on May 28th at the AT & T Stadium. Then on June 4th they’ll play the second, a test game against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena.

