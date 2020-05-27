NFF, Lille commiserate with Victor Osimhen on the death of his father

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen announced the passing of his father on Sunday, May 25th 2020.

Osimhen made the announcement on his social media handle to his followers.

Meanwhile his club Lille and the Nigeria Football Federation were among the thousands who sent in condolence messages.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Take heart and stay strong @victorosimhen9. 😢” The NFF wrote on their social media handle.

“Lille on the part of also commiserate with the player in different tweet :” We learned with deep sadness of father of Victor Osimhen.

“The whole Lille family joined in the grief of Victor and his family, and we will give them all our support in this difficult time.”