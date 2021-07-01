NFF invites Tottenham Hotspur U23 Goalkeeper for Mexico Friendly

Tottenham’s Hotspur goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi will join up with the Nigeria squad for the friendly match against Mexico an NFF source has confirmed.

Initially reported by Ojora Babatunde [ojbsport], that the NFF had extended an invitation to the Spurs U23 goalkeeper, FL can confirm the decision was made after the compilation of the 22-man squad for the friendly.

Oluwayemi’s invitation became necessary after veteran Ikechukwu Ezenwa picked up an injury that ruled him out of the July 4 fixture.

Last season the 20 year-old played on loan at National League side Maidenhead United.

The “home” Super Eagles squad left the Country on Wednesday heading to the US where they’ll face CONCACAF Gold Cup-bound Mexico at the LA Memorial Coliseum.