NFF in Contract Talks With Jose Peseiro

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has declared that it is currently in contract negotiations with Jose Peseiro, for a new Contract as Super Eagles head coach of the Super Eagles.
The NFF and Peseiro’s prior agreement came to an end last month, and now the gaffer has been presented with a wage cut to stay in charge.
FL gathered the Portuguese is willing to take the pay cut in order to continue his role.
Augustine Eguavoen, the NFF’s technical director, suggested that an extension is on the cards between the NFF and the 63 year-old coach.
“At the moment, he is in charge, we are discussing in-house and we are giving him conditions as well,” At the conclusion of the first FIFA Instructor’s Course held in Abuja, Eguavoen spoke with reporters.
“We are flexible, so it could be suitable for both sides and once we reach a common ground, why not?” He added.