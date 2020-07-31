NFF Gets $1million Grant from FIFA

World football governing body, FIFA on Wednesday ratified a $1m grant to the Nigerian Football Federation “to protect and restart its football.”

The NFF and other member associations across the globe are all expected to benefit from FIFA’s $1.5bn groundbreaking COVID-19 relief plan after the bureau of the body approved the plan on Wednesday.

Member Associations can also access interest-free loans of up to $5m, according to a statement issued by Football’s apex governing body.

It added that each member association would receive an additional $500,000 grant for women’s football during the plan’s third phase.

The massive spending plan aims to help men and women’s professional football, as well as youth and grassroots football through a system of grants and loans.

Each of the six football confederations will also receive a grant of $2m.

“This relief plan is a great example of football’s solidarity and commitment in such unprecedented times,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

“I would like to thank my colleagues of the Bureau of the Council for approving the decision to move forward with such an important initiative for the benefit of all member associations and confederations.”

FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021.