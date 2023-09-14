NFF Finally Moves to Settle Waldrum

The Nigerian Football Federation has tasked its Technical Committee to engage in discussions with Super Falcons head Coach, Randy Waldrum, with the aim to extend the American’s contract.
In an announcement made on Tuesday, the Federation revealed it will initiate negotiations to extend Waldrum’s role as Super Falcons coach, capitalizing on the achievements from the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.
According to a statement issued by the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, the Technical Committee has been assigned the responsibility of holding talks with the 66 year-old to explore the possibility of extending his contract.
Under Waldrum’s guidance, Nigeria reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with an impressive record of going unbeaten in regulation time in all four matches play, only succumbing to England in the penalty shootout.
“We have given the Technical Committee the go-ahead to hold talks with Randy Waldrum as we consider an extension of his current contract with the NFF. They have to do this quickly as the team has a Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match next week.
“The man has done well by leading the team to an impressive outing at the FIFA World Cup,” NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said on Tuesday.
Waldrum signed a two-year contract in 2021, during which he led Nigeria to the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and the FIFA Women’s World Cup thereafter.