NFF, Eguavoen, Dr. Larry Izamoje pay Tribute to Yisa Sofoluwe

Former Eagles full-back, Yisa Sofoluwe passed on Tuesday night and the death has thrown Nigeria football into mourning.

Sofoluwe was a member of Nigeria’s squad to the 1984 and 1988 squads. He also had a successful club career in Country with IICC and Abiola Babes.

The NFF, former teammates and media Moguls paid tribute to the Ex football Star.

Austin Eguavoen (Former teammate):

Easy going always fun to be with, soft spoken and when you talk about football, Yisa Sofoluwe was one of the most skillful defenders we had.

He wasn’t the most physical but he had a football brain and that was why he was able to play as right back and left for every Coach who was appointed at the time.

Late Ernest Okonkwo named him “defence minister”, because of is qualities; when Ernest Okonkwo to give you a name then you should know that player has some real quality.

It’s very very sad.

Dr. Larry Izamoje (CEO Brila Media):

Life expectancy in the country is very low; under 55. It’s a country where you don’t get the best of medical support. It is also a system that hardly supports its own, so, some of these things that – overseas – can be very well managed becomes difficult in these parts.

We ask God to rest his soul and we can look back and say he impacted this country; wore the national colors. It is a very big plus and the life he lived.

He was a different person on the field and off it; outside the field very respectful, very humble you wouldn’t even remember he attained those lofty heights.

I also remember that Nigeria was not too good to him, because he called me to complain about a particular club that he worked for and was still owing him.

I don’t know if that money has been paid, if there’s any club that’s still owing him they should reach the family and ensure that they pay. Please, that’s the honor you can do him now that he’s gone.

He was just a great guy.

The NFF:

We are devastated to hear of the passing away of former Green Eagles Defender Yisa Sofoluwe after a brief illness on Tuesday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and football community in Nigeria. May his soul Rest In Peace.

We are devastated to hear of the passing away of former Green Eagles Defender Yisa Sofoluwe after a brief illness on Tuesday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and football community in Nigeria. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/pIAymd3LfQ — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) February 10, 2021

Mutiu Adepoju (Ex Super Eagles):

Rest easy brother. You will be greatly missed

Rest easy brother. You will be greatly missed 😭😭😭🙏🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/uKtYl37oqY — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) February 10, 2021

Daniel Amokachi (Ex Super Eagles)

Ooo LORD, NOT AGAIN, WE JUST LOST ONE OF OUR GREAT LEGEND YISA SHOFOLUWA #RIP BROTHER, THE DEFENCE MINISTER U WILL BE MISSED, MAY YOUR GENTLE SOUL REST