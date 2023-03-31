NFF Debunks Victor Boniface Call-Up Rumours

Victor Boniface celebrates his goal. Photo | Twitter (UnionStGilloise)

The Nigeria Football Federation has moved to clear the air over the invitation of the of Union St. Gilloise striker, Victor Boniface for Nigeria’s games in the just ended international window.

Boniface, refused to acknowledge the call-up to the Super Eagles because he did not get a flight ticket, several news outlets have alleged.

Other reports had suggested the 22 year-old ignored the Super Eagles call up because it came late.

However, the Federation moved to douse the growing concerns, in its tweet on Thursday, it insisted the Forward was not a main consideration for the game’s against Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria picked up three points from the tie against Guinea-Bissau, and are a win away from securing qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

