NFF Debunks Victor Boniface Call-Up Rumours

The Nigeria Football Federation has moved to clear the air over the invitation of the of Union St. Gilloise striker, Victor Boniface for Nigeria’s games in the just ended international window.
Boniface, refused to acknowledge the call-up to the Super Eagles because he did not get a flight ticket, several news outlets have alleged.
Other reports had suggested the 22 year-old ignored the Super Eagles call up because it came late.
However, the Federation moved to douse the growing concerns, in its tweet on Thursday, it insisted the Forward was not a main consideration for the game’s against Guinea-Bissau.
By way of clarification, Victor Boniface was not invited for the Super Eagles' AFCON Qualifiers against Guinea Bissau. He was on the provisional list but didn't make the final list, and therefore was not sent a flight ticket.
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 30, 2023