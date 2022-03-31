NFF confirms actual cause of late Zambian Doctor Kabungo’s death, debunks Claims he was attacked inside Stadium

The Nigeria FA has confirmed that FIFA and CAF Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo died from a likely heart attack on Tuesday after the FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Ghana at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Dr. Kabungo, who was appointed as Doping Control Officer for the play-off in Abuja, reportedly succumb while he was being transported to the Hospital with a Stadium Ambulance.

In a statement released by the NFF on Wednesday, the Federation debunked rumors that the late Dr. Kabungo was attacked by fans.

“We are terribly shocked at this sad development. The NFF commiserates with world football –body FIFA, the Confederation of African Football, the Football Association of Zambia and the family of Dr. Kabungo on his sudden passing. His death pains us very much and we are in a state of deep shock.

“However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr. Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr. Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

“I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it. He died just as they got to the hospital,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi said.

The incident happened when he (Dr. Salami) was looking to get the Nigerian player for the doping exercise, while Dr. Kabungo was looking to get the Ghanaian player for the same exercise.

“I was heading to the dressing room of the Nigerian team when the General Coordinator, Kabore Bosilong from South Africa called my attention. Dr. Kabungo suddenly started gasping for breath. The FIFA Security Officer for the match, Mr Dixon Adol Okello from Uganda also witnessed the incident.

“We tried to resuscitate him there and then, but when this did not appear to be working, we put him in an ambulance and rushed him to Cedar Crest Hospital in Apo, where he gave up the ghost.

“It is a very sad incident and one is shocked that some persons have been putting a terrible slant to the whole thing by saying he was beaten up by fans. That is a lie. He died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest.”