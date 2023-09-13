NFF 2024 Budget Runs Into Billions

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved a budget of over Fourteen billion naira for the year 2024.
The total sum of N14,494,469,293.00 (Fourteen Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Four Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Nine Thousand and Two Hundred and Ninety-Three Naira) was passed during the NFF’s 79th Annual General Assembly in Uyo.
In addition to approving the budget, the Congress also passed a vote of confidence in the Executive Committee of the Federation, led by Ibrahim Musa Gusau.
However, the Congress did not address the contract status of Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum, whose contract ended in August.