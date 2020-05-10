Next Mikel Obi, Abdulrazak Joins Swedish side Norrkoping FK

Former Nigerian Golden Eaglets star Ishaq Abdulrazak has joined Swedish top-flight side Norrkoping FK.

Abdulrazak signed a four-year deal with the Swedish outfit on Friday to bring an end to all the reports linking the midfielder with a move to clubs in Germany and France.

The 18 year-old who has been tagged as the next John Obi Mikel is a product of the famous Unity Football Academy in Kaduna, and was spotted by a renowned Kaduna based scout Chuba Shedrack, who confirmed to footballlive that the deal has been completed.

Abdulrazak has become second Nigerian youngster to move to Swedish top-flight division after Akinkunmi Amoo completed his move to Hammarby last month.