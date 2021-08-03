Newly Promoted Real Mallorca want Simy Nwankwo in La Liga

Newly promoted La Liga side Real Mallorca have made an offer of €3.5 million to FC Crotone for their Nigerian forward, Simy Nwankwo.

Simy, who still has a year left on his contract is highly sort after by the Spanish side and is one of three options for Mallorca sports director Pablo Ortells wants.

The 29 year-old also fits the profile of the kind Spearhead the team needs and Coach Luis Garcia Plaza will welcome the Nigerian into his fold for a new campaign.

According to Monro Bryce of a local publication, Majorca Daily Bulletin, “The search for a No. 9 is almost over”.

Bryce who has covered the team’s pre-season games expects Simy to fit the club’s ethos.

“He has just scored 20 goals at Italian club Crotone, a record for a relegated side. He played alongside Ante Budimir and is what’s described as a “benchmark striker” which is just the profile sports director Pablo Ortells wants, and especially the coach.”