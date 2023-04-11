New Zealand vs Nigeria: Super Falcons on a Winning Streak

The Nigeria WNT will aim to demonstrate that their recent triumphs against Haiti and Costa Rica were not mere coincidences, when they take on New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, this Tuesday.
A 2-1 win against Haiti secured the team’s second successive victory, with goals from Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala.
This was after a 1-nil victory over Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico, Okoronkwo scored the winner on that occasion.
Buoyed by these wins, the Falcons will be aiming to extend their winning streak, but against a tougher opponent.
GEARING UP! ⚙️
Our last training session at Emir Sports Complex in Antalya 📍 for New Zealand 🇳🇿 clash on Tuesday #SoarSuperFalcons| #NGANZL #FIFAWWCprep| #TeamNigeria| pic.twitter.com/ktTpeSAOMm
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 10, 2023