New Zealand vs Nigeria: Super Falcons on a Winning Streak

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Nigeria's line up for the WAFCON 2022 semi-final match against Morocco. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

The Nigeria WNT will aim to demonstrate that their recent triumphs against Haiti and Costa Rica were not mere coincidences, when they take on New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, this Tuesday.

A 2-1 win against Haiti secured the team’s second successive victory, with goals from Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala.

This was after a 1-nil victory over Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico, Okoronkwo scored the winner on that occasion.

Buoyed by these wins, the Falcons will be aiming to extend their winning streak, but against a tougher opponent.

Nigeria still needs a statement win, and doing so against New Zealand will be a huge boost to the team’s confidence heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

The match will kick off at 2pm Nigerian time.

