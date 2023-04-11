New Zealand v Nigeria: What to Expect from Teams with Ambitious World Cup Dreams

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
The Nigeria Women’s National team will take on New Zealand today in a matchup that promises to be an entertaining contest, with both teams hoping to get a statement win.

Despite being ranked the 25th best team in the world compared to Nigeria’s 42nd, it is the Oceanian country that have had to endure a terrible form lately – winless in nine matches.

However, it doesn’t make the Football Ferns any less dangerous, as the team will also be aiming to turn the corner before the World Cup gets under way in July.

The Falcons have struggled since disappointing at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, but, the team has shown in the past that they can compete against the best in the world.

Nigeria’s WNT have pedigree, reaching the quarter-finals at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and making it past the group stage in France 2019.

Lately, they have also been in good form, securing victories in their last two friendly matches, against Haiti and Costa Rica.

Asisat Oshoala, who is in good form with Barcelona Femeni, scored in the last game against Haiti, and she will be aiming to do so once more today.

Similarly, Esther Okoronkwo is also proving to be reliable in front of goal, and the Striker will be looking to continue her fine form.

Tactically, both teams are likely to go with different formations, with Nigeria’s coach, Randy Waldrum likely to opt for a 4-3-3 formation, while New Zealand could maintain their 4-4-2 shape.

New Zealand’s quick build-up could give them an advantage, while Nigeria’s physique, technical ability, and pace might make it difficult for the former African champions to be played out of the park.

