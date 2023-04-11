New Zealand v Nigeria: What to Expect from Teams with Ambitious World Cup Dreams

The Nigeria Women’s National team will take on New Zealand today in a matchup that promises to be an entertaining contest, with both teams hoping to get a statement win.
Despite being ranked the 25th best team in the world compared to Nigeria’s 42nd, it is the Oceanian country that have had to endure a terrible form lately – winless in nine matches.
However, it doesn’t make the Football Ferns any less dangerous, as the team will also be aiming to turn the corner before the World Cup gets under way in July.
Focused. Ready. 🇳🇿 v 🇳🇬. pic.twitter.com/KNsmtJDT7B
— New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) April 11, 2023