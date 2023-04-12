New Zealand Coach Klomková wants Ferns to Learn from Super Falcons

New Zealand coach, Jitka Klimková has suggested that her team can learn and improve their organizational play, citing how Nigeria set up in the friendly match on Tuesday.
The Nigeria WNT secured a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Pre-World Cup test match at the Mardan Stadyumu, in Antalya.
Speaking after the game Klimková identified areas that certainly needs quick fixing before the tournament kicks off in July.
New Zealand are ranked 25th in the world – Nigeria 42nd – and despite the 17 place difference, the Ferns Coach is of the opinion that her team can learn the fine art of defending and commitment shown by the Falcons.
“It was disappointing specifically in front of the goal,” Jitka Klimková said reviewing the team’s performance.
