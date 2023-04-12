New Zealand Coach Klomková wants Ferns to Learn from Super Falcons

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
60

New Zealand coach, Jitka Klimková has suggested that her team can learn and improve their organizational play, citing how Nigeria set up in the friendly match on Tuesday.

The Nigeria WNT secured a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Pre-World Cup test match at the Mardan Stadyumu, in Antalya.

 

Speaking after the game Klimková identified areas that certainly needs quick fixing before the tournament kicks off in July.

New Zealand are ranked 25th in the world – Nigeria 42nd – and despite the 17 place difference, the Ferns Coach is of the opinion that her team can learn the fine art of defending and commitment shown by the Falcons.

“It was disappointing specifically in front of the goal,” Jitka Klimková said reviewing the team’s performance.

“We were not greedy enough in our defensive third, we gave up goal from the set play, we up goal from the cross. We were pushing for the better result and we took the risk and went with three backs in the line, they got in with the chance in the last minute and scored.

“For me the biggest improvement that we need to look for is our really greedy defending in the box and putting body on the line the same way they did. They blocked a lot of crosses, they won those battle in our final third, so, the critical piece today (Tuesday) was really in front of the goal, defensively and in attack.”

New Zealand are co-host of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and will kick their campaign off with the game against Norway on July 20.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here