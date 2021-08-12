New signing Dele-Bashiru will be an asset to Reading FC – Paunovic

Tom Dele-Bashiru has joined Championship side Reading FC on loan from Watford on a one-year loan.

Reading announced the deal was completed, Thursday, after Dele-Bashiru agreed a deal with The Royals upon completing his medicals.

Reading FC Manager Veljiko Paunovic described the player as creative and will be an asset to the team.

“Tom is a very creative, clever, talented young player who adds much-needed strength to our midfield,” said Paunovic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reading Football Club (@readingfc)



“Importantly as a loanee, he is a player who fits our identity – someone who gives his best, stays positive, overcomes adversity and will never give up. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him integrate into the squad we are trying to build at Reading.”