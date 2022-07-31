New signing Abdulrazak sees Red in Anderlecht defeat, Onuachu Out

Anderlecht's Ishaq Abdulrazak. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Ishaq Abdulrazak was sent off in Anderlecht’s Jupiler League game against Cercle Brugge on Saturday in only his second competitive game for the side.

Abdulrazak picked a second booking for elbowing a player and exited the game after only 33 minute into the encounter.
Anderlecht would go on to lose by the odd 1-0 at the Jan Breydel Stadion.
It was also the Purple & White’s first defeat on the road against Cercle Brugge since 2018.
The defeat means Felice Mazzu’s side slip up in the standings after the second round of matches, dropping to seventh.

 

 

Onuachu still out for Genk

Paul Onuachu is still ruled out for KRC Genk and has not been named in the matchday squad for Sunday’s game at home against Standard Liege.

The 28 year-old picked up an injury while in pre-season and missed the season’s opening game against Club Brugge last week.
It is yet uncertain when he is expected back, but the Player’s absence is a concern for the team.
Over three season’s Onuachu has scored 63 goals and got double figures in back to back campaigns.
The reliance on his goals and the failure of other Strikers to step up to the challenge means the Nigerian has been Genk’s go-to guy.
While the Coach, Wouter Vrancken will hope that the team copes well until his return, he could also be bracing up to losing the Forward alongside his compatriot, Cyriel Dessers.
Dessers was in action last week and got a goal in the defeat to Brugge, but the 27 year-old like Onuachu have been pushing to exit the club.
Although Genk might also push back on losing Dessers in the current window – with very little attacking option on the bench – they faced the possibility of having neither by January.

