New signing Abdulrazak sees Red in Anderlecht defeat, Onuachu Out

Ishaq Abdulrazak was sent off in Anderlecht’s Jupiler League game against Cercle Brugge on Saturday in only his second competitive game for the side.
Abdulrazak picked a second booking for elbowing a player and exited the game after only 33 minute into the encounter.
Anderlecht would go on to lose by the odd 1-0 at the Jan Breydel Stadion.
It was also the Purple & White’s first defeat on the road against Cercle Brugge since 2018.
The defeat means Felice Mazzu’s side slip up in the standings after the second round of matches, dropping to seventh.