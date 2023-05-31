New Catch! Lukaku spotted with Megan Thee Stallion

Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku have been spotted with American Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion at teammate’s wedding, Lautaro Martinez wedding in Cernobbio.
Martinez tied the knot on Monday, May 29, and his Inter Milan teammates, including the Chelsea loanee, were spotted.
Lukaku and the Rap were seen together as they congratulated the newlyweds in a social media video that quickly went viral.
Another video showed Megan and Romelu conversing in private and admiring the breathtaking scenery of Lake Como, igniting romance suspicions.
The American rapper looked stunning in a floor-length gold gown that highlighted her amazing curves.
She completed her outfit with matching gold jewelry and a Chanel bag with a beige blanket.
On the other hand, the Footballer looked dapper in a black T-shirt and a dark grey suit.
Fans of both celebs are now wondering how they met or how Megan attended the wedding as Lukaku’s date.