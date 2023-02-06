Players AbroadWorld Football New Ajax Boss Heitinga finds winning Formula without Bassey By Adebanjo - February 6, 2023 0 26 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Calvin Bassey. Photo | Getty Images Calvin Bassey was dropped to the bench for the second consecutive game as Ajax continue to enjoy the new Manager bounce effect. Johnny Heitinga left Bassey on the bench in his second game in charge of the Eredivisie Champions as they cruised to a comfortable 5-0 win over Cambuur. Dusan Tadic (16′), Steven Berghuis (36′, 64′) and Brian Brobbey (79′, 90+3′) all got their names on the score sheet in the rout against the team rooted bottom of the league table. Victory on Sunday moved Ajax into third spot in the standings and are now within 3points of leaders Feyenoord. In his first game in charge of the side, Heitinga called on Bassey from the bench, Left-back played only 12 minutes in that game. Criticisms of the Nigerian coincided with the team’s struggles until the sacking of Alfred Schreuder.