Never Again! Rivers United LB Ebube Duru Talks Tough ahead of Motema Pembe Clash

Rivers United defender, Ebube Duru has vowed that the team will not allow what transpired in the game against Diables Noirs to happen again.

Stanley Eguma:s side battle Motema Pembe in their Match week three, first-leg fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage games.

The NPFL Champions lost their opening game of the competition to Motema Pembe, conceding three times in the first half, in the 3-0 defeat.

But, Rivers United bounced back to beat ASEC Mimosas 3-0 in their second match.

Ahead of their match-up against Motema Pembe, the LB reassured that the team will get a result away from home.

“IIt is a very crucial game for us, played 2 games lost one and won one.”

“Now we are playing against Motema Pembe who are in 3rd position with 2 points and at a neutral ground. Though it’s a home ground for them, it’s not going to be an advantage because they are playing away from home.

“We knew what the game is all about and we have spoken to ourselves that we have to come out strong and not allow what happened to us against Diables Noirs to repeat itself, and make sure we get maximum 3 points or at least a point from the game,” he said.