Netherlands leave it late against Senegal

Netherlands and Senegal clashed in the second game of group A at the Al Thumama Stadium In Doha, and it was an interesting encounter as two late goals from the Dutch side was enough to see off the African Champions.
Heading into the tournament without Sadio Mane, Senegal took the game to Netherlands, and for the vast majority of the encounter, it was anyone’s game.
Senegal had chances to take the lead but for some impressive keeping from Andries Noppert.
The African champions gave a good account of themselves.
With the game still goalless after 80 minutes, Frankie De Jong felt like he had seen enough of the Senegalese defense and sent a lofted cross to the head of Cody Gakpo, who reacted faster than the on rushing Mendy to give his country the lead in the 84th minute.
Senegal sent men forward in search of a response, and saw their plan backfire as it was Netherlands that got the next goal.
With eight minutes of stoppage time, Senegal pushed for an equaliser, sending bodies forward, the chances came but where quickly thwarted by the Netherlands defense.
In the ninth minute, disaster struck as Andries Noppert spotted the run of Memphis Depay and sent a long ball in to the striker, the Barcelona man held off his marker and unleashed a shot the Edouard Mendy could only parry to the path of the incoming Davy Klassen, who sent a powerful strike past the helpless goalkeeper.
Senegal will face the host Nation, Qatar on Friday.