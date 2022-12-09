Net Busters! Nigerian Duo score in Cremonese Friendly Whitewash

Dessers and Okereke were among goalscorers for Cremonese. Photo | Twitter (USCremonese)

Cremonese’s Nigerian duo Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke, got their names on the score sheet when the team faced Salsomaggiore Calcio in a friendly.

Like most teams, Cremonese returned to action for a mid-season camp to ensure players maintain match fitness and sharpness ahead of the resumption of leagues across Europe after the World Cup in Qatar.

Cremonese, without a win so far in the Serie A this season, put six goals past the Serie D side.

Cyriel Dessers scored in the first half as Cremonese raced to a four-goal lead.

Scenderemo in campo così:
Carnesecchi, Baez, Bianchetti, Lochoshvili, Valeri, Ascacibar, Pickel, Acella, Escalante, Dessers, Okereke

— U.S. Cremonese (@USCremonese) December 8, 2022

The Super Eagles striker scored in the 24th minute from the penalty spot.

His compatriot, David Okereke also scored in the first half annihilation, netting on minute Thirty-eight.

