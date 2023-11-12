Nelson Abiam Sinks Akwa United

In a closely contested match at the Pantami Township Stadium, Doma United emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Akwa United, thanks to a decisive goal from Nelson Abiam.
Abiam’s clinical volley into the roof of the net in the 18th minute proved to be the decisive moment in the encounter.
Doma United, under the guidance of coach Akinade Onigbinde, showcased resilience and skill, securing their third consecutive unbeaten result in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
The team’s recent performances have elevated them to the seventh position on the NPFL table, accumulating a total of 11 points from seven games.
On the other hand, Akwa United, who have experienced a rather difficult start to the season, suffered another setback with this defeat.
They currently find themselves in 17th position on the NPFL table, having managed to secure just one victory in eight league outings.
Victory for Doma United is a testament to their improving form and determination in the NPFL, while Akwa United faces the challenge of bouncing back and finding consistency in their performances to climb up the league standings under coach Fatai Osho.