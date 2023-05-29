National TeamsWorld Football Amuneke Backs Nduka Ugbade To Retain Eaglets Job By Joseph Obisesan - May 29, 2023 0 86 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Nigeria U17 MNT head Coach, Nduka Ugbade. Photo | Twitter (totorimaster) Nduka Ugbade deserves a second chance to Coach the Golden Eaglets, according to 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner, Emmanuel Amuneke. Amuneke defended Ugbade in spite of the team failing to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup. He further explained that it takes a lot of work for any coach to be successful at age grade levels and insists that Ugbade did a good job. Speaking on Brila FM’s breakfast show, No Holds Barred, Amuneke questioned the NFF over its plans for the Players. He also suggested that Nduka Ugbade remain on the job, and said he would expect the decision to be made.