Nduka Ugbade backs Super Eagles Boss Jose Peseiro

Nigeria’s U17 NT Head Coach Nduka Ugbade has sued for patience with the Senior Men’s NT handler Jose Peseiro, who he says is building a good project for the Team and Country.
Ugbade claims that from his interaction with the Portuguese trainer, he lauds Peseiro’s work ethic and attention to details, which are crucial qualities that could help Nigeria aspire for great things in the future.
He added that with time Nigerians will come to appreciate his work at the helms of the Super Eagles.
So far, Peseiro has won two out of two competitive games in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, including a massive 10-0 victory against Sao Tome & Principe.
Prior those games in the AFCON Qualifiers, the new Super Eagles gaffer lost both international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador.