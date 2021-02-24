Ndifreke holds key to Akwa United’s Title Aspiration – Ndah

Olisa Ndah says teammate Ndifreke Effiong is one of the best players in the NPFL and can be the key to the team’s aspirations this season.

Ndifreke has scored seven of Akwa United’s twelve goals in the league this season and is the team’s top scorer.

The Attacker is second on the top scorers’ chart behind Sadeeq Yusuf of Sunshine Stars, despite his slow start to the season.

“Ndifreke is very vital to our team’s aspirations and he has helped us win difficult matches with his goals and work up front,” Ndah told brila.net.

“He’s a very good striker and obviously one of the best in the division, we rely on him for goals and he is doing that pretty well.”

After scoring in five consecutive matches, Ndifreke fired blank against Plateau United on Sunday, but Ndah is hoping the hit man can deliver against Enyimba.

“Although he didn’t score in last game (against Plateau United), he was really superb and we hope he can get us a goal against Enyimba tomorrow (Today),”He concluded.