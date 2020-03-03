Ndifreke, Anozie, and two other shortlisted for LBA player of the month

Akwa United striker Effiong Ndifreke has been nominated for the February League Blogger Award for best player in the month of February.

The Chan Eagles forward who has scored ten league goals this season for the promise keepers will slug it out with Plateau United Goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie, Chukwuemeka Obioma of HeartlandFC and Enyimba forward Stanley Dimgba.

Ndifreke’s goals in the month of February was vital to their rise in the league and he will face a stiff competition from Anozie who went through the whole month without conceeding a goal.

The Dream Team VII invitee has kept a total number of seven cleen sheet for the league leaders this season.

Meanwhile, in the coaching category, Abdul Maikaba of Plateau United, Gbenga Ogunbote of Lobi Stars, Akwa United’s Kennedy Boboye and Bala Nikyu of Nasarawa United are the nominees for the best coach for months of February.