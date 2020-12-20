Ndidi shuts down Tottenham with Spectacular display in Leicester win

Wilfred Ndidi bossed the midfield in Leicester City’s win away against Tottenham and the Nigerian set a season’s record in the process.

Ndidi, playing in only his fourth league appearance since returning from a three-month injury lay off, was crucial to helping the Foxes bounce back from the midweek defeat to Everton.

He made 19 recoveries against Tottenham, the most any player has made in a single Premier League in over a year, per Squawka.

Wilfred Ndidi made 19 (NINETEEN) recoveries against Tottenham, the most any player has made in a single Premier League in over a year. An incredible performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gDdu0vNSok — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 20, 2020

The 24 year-old also attempted 7 tackles – the most in the game – 2 interceptions, 5 clearances and 2 blocks. He was rated 7.3 by whoscored.

The Foxes came into the game on the back of a home defeat to Everton and were eyeing redemption.

Jamie Vardy converted from the spot before an own goal by Toby Alderweireld sealed a comfortable win for the visitors.