Ndidi shuts down Tottenham with Spectacular display in Leicester win

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 20: Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City battles for possession with Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 20, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi bossed the midfield in Leicester City’s win away against Tottenham and the Nigerian set a season’s record in the process.

Ndidi, playing in only his fourth league appearance since returning from a three-month injury lay off, was crucial to helping the Foxes bounce back from the midweek defeat to Everton.

 

He made 19 recoveries against Tottenham, the most any player has made in a single Premier League in over a year, per Squawka.

 

 

The 24 year-old also attempted 7 tackles – the most in the game – 2 interceptions, 5 clearances and 2 blocks. He was rated 7.3 by whoscored.

 

The Foxes came into the game on the back of a home defeat to Everton and were eyeing redemption.

 

Jamie Vardy converted from the spot before an own goal by Toby Alderweireld sealed a comfortable win for the visitors.

