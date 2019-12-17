Ndidi is second best tackler in the EPL

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is the second-best tackler in the English Premier League so far this season according to the Premier league.

Ndidi who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Monday has made 72 successful tackles and the record was only better by his Leicester City teammate Ricardo Pereira who leads the chart with 74 tackles.

Along with his two goals from defensive midfield possition , Ndidi has also completed 845 passes, committed 24 fouls and has only been booked twice this season.

The midfielder has missed just a league game for the Foxes the season.