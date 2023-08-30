Ndidi is Leicester City’s Hero in League Cup win

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
92
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy celebrate after the two combined in Leicester City's second goal against Tranmere Rovers in the League Cup. Photo | lcfc

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi showcased his influence in the team’s League Cup match against League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

In a hard-fought encounter, Leicester managed to secure a 2-0 victory to progress to the third round of the competition, and Ndidi made a significant impact on the game.

 

 

He came on as a substitute in the 46th minute and wasted no time in leaving his mark.

 

In the 55th minute, he found the back of the net to open the scoring for Leicester.

 

Later, he turned into the provider, delivering a pass that set up Jamie Vardy for a close-range finish to seal the victory.

 

Leicester’s win was hard-earned, as they had to navigate through some early challenges posed by their League Two opponents.

