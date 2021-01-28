Ndidi Injury Update: Leicester City Boss Rodgers unsure of Midfielder’s Return Date

Adebanjo
Wilfred Ndidi walks off injured as Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park. (Photo by Jason Cairnduff /Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi pulled his hamstring on Wednesday night at Goodison Park and is now a doubt for Leicester City’s game against Leeds United at the weekend.

Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers was forced into a substitution in the first half, bringing off Ndidi with the Midfielder struggling as Physios examined his injury.

 

The Nigerian might be a doubt for Leicester’s home tie against Leeds United if he doesn’t shake off the hamstring.

 

In his post match presser, Rodgers gave an update on Ndidi’s situation.

 

“Wilf was tight, it was the back of his hamstring, so we’ll see how that goes in the next couple of days,” the Manager said.

