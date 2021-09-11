Ndidi, Iheanacho fall to Man City, Ronaldo scores brace on his PL return

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho ended up on the losing side with Leicester City as the Foxes fell by a lone goal to Manchester City.

While Ndidi started, Iheanacho was called off the bench in the second half (74′) with Leicester already trailing.
The game was decided by a 62nd minute Bernardo Silva strike from close range to gift Pep Guardiola’s side a hard fought win.
Defeat saw the Foxes drop to 9th on the log after two wins and two defeats in the fourth round of matches this season in the PL.
Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the PL with a brace against Newcastle United.
Ronaldo scored late in the first half and his second courtesy a Luke Shaw assist in the second half inspiring United to a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

 

