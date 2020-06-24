Ndidi, Iheanacho endure Slow Start with Leicester after EPL Restart

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured for Leicester City in their Premier league game with Brighton and Hove Albion at the King power stadium on Tuesday.

While Ndidi kept his place in the starting line up, Iheanacho was a surprise inclusion among the starters as he partnered Jamie Vardy up front.

The game ended without a goal but Leicester had goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel to thank for the point as he saved penalty from Neal Maupay.

Apart from the Schmeichel’s heroic performance, another star performer for the Foxes was Wilfred Ndidi, the Nigerian proved his qualities again as he produced an all round complete performance on the night.

Ndidi was on for 90 minutes bagged a yellow card, had 86 touches, won 9 duels, completed 63 of 86 passes attempted and got a rating of 7.23 per cent.

Ndidi has scored twice in 25 league appearances for Leicester City this season.

Meanwhile his compatriot Iheanacho had a quiet game and he was substituted by Harvey Barnes nine minutes after an hour mark.

Leicester remain third on the log, but they have now failed to score in four of their past six Premier League games (W1 D3 L2), as many as they had in their previous 26 games.

They will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup sixth round on Sunday.