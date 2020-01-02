Ndidi, Iheanacho dedicate Leicester New Year Day’s Win to the Fans

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dedicated his side’s win at Saint James’ park to the fans.

Leicester City produced a dominant performance when they trashed Newcastle United 3-0 on new year day.

The win solidified the Foxes position in the premier league table as battle for Champions league spots heat up.

The Nigerian international however took to his social media account to celebrate the win the Leicester City fans.

“New Year gift – three points and an assist away from home, congrats to Hamza Choudhury. Happy New Year Foxes,” he posted on Instagram.

New years gift 3 points and an assist away from home.. Happy new year foxes 💙 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, teammate Kelechi Iheanacho also dedicated the new year day’s victory to the travelling fans.

After the game, Iheanacho, who got another rare start, tweeted: