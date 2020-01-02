Ndidi, Iheanacho dedicate Leicester New Year Day’s Win to the Fans

Moses Ojewunmi
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City battles for possession with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on January 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dedicated his side’s win at Saint James’ park to the fans.

Leicester City produced a dominant performance when they trashed Newcastle United 3-0 on new year day.

 

The win solidified the Foxes position in the premier league table as battle for Champions league spots heat up.

 

The Nigerian international however took to his social media account to celebrate the win the Leicester City fans.

 

“New Year gift – three points and an assist away from home, congrats to Hamza Choudhury. Happy New Year Foxes,” he posted on Instagram.

 

Meanwhile, teammate Kelechi Iheanacho also dedicated the new year day’s victory to the travelling fans.

 

After the game, Iheanacho, who got another rare start, tweeted:

