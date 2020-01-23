Ndidi Expresses Delight to be Back After Brief Injury Spell

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is delighted to be back in action for Leicester City following the ankle injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

Ndidi underwent a minor surgery on his injured knee and as a result missed one cup game and two premier league matches for the Foxes.

In the Nigerian’s absence Leicester City failed to win any of their games and struggled to cope in the midfielder without the 23 year-old.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rogers threw Ndidi back into action, from the bench after Nampalys Mendy picked up a knock 34 minutes into the game with the hosts leading 1-0.

Leicester eventually cruised to an easy 4-1 test quickly over West Ham United at the King Power stadium on Wednesday.

After the game, Ndidi expressed delight at being back in action.

“Feels good to be back, slowly and steady we keep moving back to our leicester ways … love it foxes 🦊 💪🏾” he tweeted.

Ndidi meanwhile gave away penalty a, but it wasn’t enough to deny Leicester maximum points on the night.

Enyimba Will be Ready for Hassania Agadir – Osho

Enyimba of Aba caretaker coach Fatai Osho says the team is working hard to be ready for their all important CAF Confederation Cup game with Hassania Agadir.

Enyimba started life under Osho with a 4-1 win over Paradou SC, but their form hit the rock in the last few days after suffering back to back defeats in the league.

Enyimba lost the first-leg of meeting to the Moroccans and must pick all the three points at stake in Aba, come Sunday, if they are to finish as one of the best placed team in Group D.

Speaking to the club’s media after training on Wednesday, Osho said the boys have shown great commitment and attitude the boys and he’s optimistic they will be ready for the game.

“They’ve not allowed anything to weigh them down. The attitude in training has been good, and if we continue for the next two days, we’ll be ready.” Osho said.