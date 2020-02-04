Ndidi drops to number three in EPL top tackler race

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has lost further ground in the race to be the league’s top tackler for the third consecutive season.

The Nigerian who led the chart earlier in the season, has now dropped to third with 86 successful tackles, 20 behind Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City(106) and three behind Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In interceptions, Ndidi has lost top spot to Bornemouth’s Diego Rico (64 interceptions) with the Nigerian second with 56 while another Nigeria-born player, Philip Biling of Bornemouth is just four behind Ndidi.

The Super Eagles star who was sidelined in January for a knee injury, was rested by Brendan Rodgers during the Foxes’ 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend so as not to aggravate the injury.

The midfielder will be looking to return to action when Leicester take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 14, 2020 immediately after the inaugural Premier League mid-season break.

He has so far featured in 21 league games for the Foxes this season, from which he has two goals, one assist and three yellow cards.