Ndidi delighted Leicester City end 2019 on a winning note

Wilfred Ndidi has praised Leicester City after ending 2019 with a 2-1 away win against West Ham United in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Brendan Rodgers’ men returned to winning ways following 4-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool on boxing day with a morale boosting win against the Hammers.

Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the visitors with a header after he was set up by Ayoze Perez five minutes before the break.

The Hammers then got back on level terms after Pablo Fornals found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time.

Meanwhile, Leicester went on to secure all three points when Demarai Gray scored the winning goal six minutes before the hour mark.

The victory means the Foxes maintain their second spot on the league table and Ndidi has expressed his delight to see his side end the year on a positive note.

“Love it boys, a win to end the year. Back to our ways!!! Safe travel to the fans, ”he tweeted.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in 19 league appearances for Leicester City this season.