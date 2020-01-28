Ndidi cleared for Leicester City’s League Cup clash with Aston Villa

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has passed Wilfred Ndidi fit for today’s League Cup semi-final second leg tie against Aston Villa.

Ndidi missed the 1-1 first-leg draw with Aston Villathree weeks ago after picking up a knock in training ahead of the match.

The combative midfielder subsequently missed the Foxes’ Premier League defeats against Southampton and Burnley.

He made a quick recovery from injury against West Ham United having been expected to be out of action until early February.

Speaking ahead of the match against the Villans, Rodgers admitted that the Nigerian will return to the team following his absence in the FA Cup win over Brentford.

“He is okay, yeah,”Rodgers declared at his pre-match press conference.

“He is good to go,” the Northern Irishman added.

Ndidi will hope to play a starring role as the Foxes look to secure a place in the final.