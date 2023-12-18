Ndidi assists Winner in Leicester Clash vs Millwall

Wilfred Ndidi was alive to his offensive duties last night as he assisted the match winner in Leicester City’s thrilling 3-2 win against Millwall in the English Championship to maintain their stay at the top of the table.
The midfielder has been in a rich vein of form for the club since their relegation and appointment of Enzo Maresca as the manager of the side.
Wednesday was no different as he was yet again at the busy end of things, helping his side to their 17th win in the promotion push.
Wilfred Ndidi played the entirety of the game and had 70 touches of the ball, he completed 84 percent of the total number of passes he attempted, completed the 2 crosses he attempted on the night.
He made one key pass, completed three of seven long passes into the final third, he created on big chance in the game and attempted to score twice, one on target while the other went wide.
He was also active to his defensive duties as he won 2 of the 4 ground duels he attempted, as well as won 1 aerial duel he was involved in while making one important goal-preventing block and making two tackles as well.
The Super Eagles midfielder continues to enjoy life under boss Enzo Maresca, a spell which has seen the team break the points record for this stage of the season with fifty-two points.
Although the points record was also broken by Ipswich Town who are only a point behind them. The point record stood at fifty points until Wednesday.